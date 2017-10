The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday it has charged a Mount Olive man in the 2012 murder of an 11-month-old boy.Detectives said an autopsy showed the baby was asphyxiated at a home in the 6100 block of Saint Giles Street on May 29, 2012.The investigation of what happened has gone on for years and now 32-year-old James Fidel Jennings, who was caring for the infant when he died, is charged with murder.Jennings is being held without bond in the Wake County jail.