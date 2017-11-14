NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Raleigh police identify murder victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot to death in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has identified a 26-year-old man who was pronounced dead at WakeMed after a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers said Brandon Alexzander Chavis was shot in the 3100 block of Calumet Drive around 10 p.m.

Detectives have not said if they have any suspects.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Burlington Police seek 2nd suspect in teen's murder
3 Cumberland County men arrested in robbery, rape case
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
Big chill affects turnout for Raleigh Veterans Day parade
More north carolina news
Top Stories
Ex-workers describe 'selling sex' at Youngsville call center
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial spree
Barbie makes doll of hijab-wearing former Duke fencer, Olympian
Former Trump adviser speaks at UNC as protesters roar outside
Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign, sources say
Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?
Raleigh man accuses officer of excessive force
When we could see frost, rain again in the forecast
Show More
Friends remember slain Fayetteville nightclub owner
3 Cumberland County men arrested in robbery, rape case
911 call reveals chilling moments of Raleigh I-440 shooting
Raleigh woman behind #MeAt14 social media movement
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Raleigh dad for $5,100
More News
Top Video
Soldiers return to Fort Bragg from Puerto Rico
Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?
Ex-workers describe 'selling sex' at Youngsville call center
Former Trump adviser speaks at UNC as protesters roar outside
More Video