Raleigh police identify murder victim

The Raleigh Police Department has identified a 26-year-old man who was pronounced dead at WakeMed after a shooting Sunday evening.Officers said Brandon Alexzander Chavis was shot in the 3100 block of Calumet Drive around 10 p.m.Detectives have not said if they have any suspects.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.----------------------------------------------------------------------