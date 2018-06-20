Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440

Raleigh police have identified the man struck and killed on I-440 westbound Tuesday night. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have identified the man killed on I-440 westbound Tuesday night.

According to police, Jason Long, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was stuck on I-440 near New Bern Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police said then a second driver crossed into the road and hit Long.



Reports state Long was in the middle of the road, wearing dark clothing when the incident occurred.

The roadway was closed for a few hours Tuesday night.
