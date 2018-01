Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the 5100 block of Windmere Chase Drive.Officers responded to the call shortly after 2:30 p.m.An investigation is underway.Anyone with information that might assist the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.