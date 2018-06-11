Raleigh Police investigate after human remains found near I-440

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police officers are investigating after finding human remains in the wooded area near Lake Boone Trail and I-440 on Monday.

The discovery was made approximately 6:35 p.m., police said.

A death investigation is underway.

No additional details were released.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
