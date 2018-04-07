One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Raleigh early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street around 4:51 a.m.When officers arrived they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.Officers also found a juvenile male and an adult male with gunshot wounds. They were both were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.