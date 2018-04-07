Raleigh police looking for information in shooting that killed 1, injured 2

EMBED </>More Videos

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a homicide.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Raleigh early Saturday morning.



The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street around 4:51 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers also found a juvenile male and an adult male with gunshot wounds. They were both were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities believe there was no terrorist motive behind deadly van crash in Germany
Emerald Isle named best beach in North Carolina
U.S. Army: 2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell in Kentucky
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Canada police say 14 dead after hockey bus crash
Frog Fest canceled due to weather
Apex officer nearly hit, woman cited under 'move over' law
Wake County teacher charged in sex crimes with child
Show More
Cumberland deputies investigating attempted child abduction
Raleigh tax expert, IRS issue fraud warnings ahead of tax deadline
I-Team: State regulators request access after deaths at birthing center
I-Team: NCDOT asks police for help in construction zones
Man dead in shooting on Twisted Oaks Drive in Cumberland County
More News