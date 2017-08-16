Raleigh police: Machete incident at hotel self-inflicted

Raleigh police are investigating an incident involving a machete early Wednesday morning.It happened at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue, just east of the Beltline.Authorities tell ABC11 that they got a call about a man creating a disturbance at the hotel. When officers arrived, they saw the man with a machete stepping in an out of a room, with self-inflicted injuries.They said he was having a mental health crisis and is now at WakeMed. His name and condition have not been released.