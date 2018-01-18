  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Raleigh Police seek 2 in armed robbery of credit union

Surveillance image of the robbery suspects. (Raleigh Police)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a State Employees Credit Union branch Thursday afternoon.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the SECU location at 4262 Louisburg Road.

No one was injured, At least one of the suspects displayed a handgun.

Images of the two suspects were captured on surveillance video.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bank robberyarmed robberyraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Refreeze tonight, but warming up this weekend in a big way
The latest info on school makeup days
Why did we get so much more snow than forecast?
Horrific new details emerge in case of 13 captive siblings
Road reports, transit info you need for morning
What's closed, what's open and when
Supreme Court blocks order to redraw NC congressional map
Duke event featuring Bernie Sanders postponed
Show More
Two rescued in Raleigh after vehicle goes into creek
How Wake County Schools decides to close
Eastern NC man is first snow-related traffic fatality
Raleigh's 'pay-what-you-can' restaurant opens downtown
Video: Animals at North Carolina Zoo enjoy snow day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos