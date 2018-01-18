Raleigh Police seek 2 in armed robbery of credit union

Raleigh Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a State Employees Credit Union branch Thursday afternoon.It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the SECU location at 4262 Louisburg Road.No one was injured, At least one of the suspects displayed a handgun.Images of the two suspects were captured on surveillance video.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.