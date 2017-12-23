CRIME

Raleigh swim coach arrested, accused of having sex with 15-year-old student

A Raleigh man has been arrested after police said he had sex with a 15-year-old girl. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh swim coach has been arrested after allegations that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents show 43-year-old Nathan Weddle is facing 13 counts of statutory sex offenses and indecent liberties with a child charges.

Police said Weddle knew the female victim because he was her coach; Weddle has been the head coach of the Capital Area Swim Team for the last four years.

Arrest warrants show the incidents occurred from Aug. 1, 2017, to Dec. 20.

Weddle has been ordered to stay away from his teenage victim and is not allowed to have contact with any other children under the age of 18 - records show Weedle is a father of three.



He appeared in court Friday afternoon and asked for a court-appointed lawyer.

Anna Smith Felts Weddle's lawyer said the news is disheartening.

"It's just a devastating situation, I've personally known him for years," she said. "He's an outstanding person, not just personally, but also a big leader in our community, and I know that he's going to be working diligently with the DA's office to try to resolve this as quickly as possible. He's been compliant with all of the state's request up until now."

Weddle's bond was set at $5 million and has been ordered to give a DNA sample.

Before Weddle was arrested, his bio on the swim team's website said he "loves the sport of swimming and the dedication it develops in young people."
