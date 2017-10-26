Raleigh women's prison correction officer assaulted by inmate

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate Thursday morning, officials tell ABC11.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at the NCCIW on Bragg Street in Raleigh.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a wound from the attack, but has since been released. The officer's name and the name of the inmate involved have not been released.

Further details surrounding the incident have also not been released at this time.
