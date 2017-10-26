Officials say a Women’s Prison Corrections Officer is now at the hospital after being attack this morning. Working to get more info #abc11 pic.twitter.com/wepjPXWCwd — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 26, 2017

A North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate Thursday morning, officials tell ABC11.It happened just after 8 a.m. at the NCCIW on Bragg Street in Raleigh.The officer was taken to the hospital with a wound from the attack, but has since been released. The officer's name and the name of the inmate involved have not been released.Further details surrounding the incident have also not been released at this time.