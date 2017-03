$4.9 million loft features shipping containers

If you're looking for a home with a statement piece, then this San Francisco loft might be for you.Located in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, the multimillion-dollar listing features three bedrooms, three baths and two shipping containers in the middle of the home.According to Curbed.com , the containers give the industrial style home "an anchoring sculptural element." The containers are painted a bold orange and blue, with one stacked on top of the other.The lower level orange container is a guest suite, featuring a bedroom and full bathroom. The upper level blue container is a home office.The unique loft has 3,571 square feet of living space, two roof decks, a home theater and a hefty asking price of $4,995,000.