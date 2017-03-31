REAL ESTATE

$4.9 million loft features shipping containers

The multimillion-dollar listing features three bedrooms, three baths and two shipping containers. (© 2017 Jacob Elliott Photography)

If you're looking for a home with a statement piece, then this San Francisco loft might be for you.

Located in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, the multimillion-dollar listing features three bedrooms, three baths and two shipping containers in the middle of the home.

According to Curbed.com, the containers give the industrial style home "an anchoring sculptural element." The containers are painted a bold orange and blue, with one stacked on top of the other.

The lower level orange container is a guest suite, featuring a bedroom and full bathroom. The upper level blue container is a home office.

The unique loft has 3,571 square feet of living space, two roof decks, a home theater and a hefty asking price of $4,995,000.
