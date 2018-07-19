REAL ESTATE

Apex tops list of America's 10 fastest-growing suburbs

EMBED </>More Videos

The fastest growing suburb in America is right here in the Triangle! (WTVD)

The fastest growing suburb in America is right here in the Triangle!

Just southwest of downtown Raleigh, Apex has seen explosive growth.

"The good is we have certainly kept that small town feel even though it's expanded at a very fast rate," said Audra Killingsworth, Apex Council Member.
Realtor.com's data team listed the median home price in Apex as $494,900.

Drew Ludlow, a local real estate broker with Giving Tree Realty, said that the homes most in demand are four-bedroom and single-family houses with two-car garages that are priced from around $400,000 to just over $500,000.

The website noted that Apex benefits from its close proximity to Research Triangle Park, which is home to around 170 companies.

The other top 10 suburbs included Ponte Vedra, Florida, coming in as the second largest growing suburb.

The other remaining suburbs to make the list included the following:

  • Frisco, Texas

  • Scottdale, Georgia

  • Lakewood Ranch, Florida

  • Arabi, Louisiana

  • Manor, Texas

  • Aurora, Colorado

  • Waukee, Iowa

  • Nolensville, Tennessee
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehomesmart livingwhere you liveApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,200 rent you in Raleigh, today?
Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County
What will $900 rent you in Durham?
What will $1,300 rent you in Durham?
The most expensive residential rentals in Lillington
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News