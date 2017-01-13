A big announcement Friday could be an answered prayer for future homebuyers in Wake and Durham County.Potential homeowners could get up to $7,500 in down payment assistance as part of the new NeighborhoodLIFT program.Wells Fargo teamed up with NeighborWorks America and DHIC to launch the $5 million program, which provides matching down payment assistance grants for eligible Wake County and Durham County home buyers.For more details about the eligibility requirements visit