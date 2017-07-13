See Raleigh by Segway

One of the best ways to find out more about an area is to hop on a Segway! ABC11 Eyewitness News anchor Barbara Gibbs joined Triangle Glides to explore the sights of downtown Raleigh.Triangle Glides has been providing fun and exciting Segway tours in downtown Raleigh? for nearly ten years. But this isn't your average tour. Todd and Sandy Masinter are dedicated to giving you a fresh perspective of Raleigh, whether you're new to the area, or you've been living here for years. They will treat you to beautiful, scenic views to help you discover fascinating history about our capital city. You'll never have the same tour twice. And, if you're not excited about riding a Segway, they do walking tours too.Starting in August, Triangle Glides will have a new addition to their fleet. They will be the first in the world to offer 2-wheel-drive electric Trikke tours. Todd Masinter says it's even easier than learning how to ride a Segway.To learn more about Triangle Glides, or to book a tour, visit