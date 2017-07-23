REAL ESTATE

Ultimate party pad: River Oaks mansion with 3 pools for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out this amazing country club style home (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Drive through River Oaks and each home has its own calling card, but only one has been called the "Residential Country Club." This home has it all, everything from pools to tennis courts, it even has its own entertainment venue perfect for entertaining large parties.

The 11,737 square foot, 3 bedroom, 7 full and 4 half bath home has plenty of open space for entertaining friends and family or large scale parties. The formal living room features floor to ceiling windows that overlook the multi-tiered terraces and pools below. The kitchen features cherrywood-stained cabinetry with many custom features, including 2 Asko dishwashers, a sub zero fridge and freezer and a gas cooktop.

The master suite is truly a getaway from the world. It features a large bedroom with seamless glass windows overlooking the backyard, a sitting room with a built-in entertainment center, two master baths, and two enormous walk-in closets.

The best part of this home is the backyard, which features a multi-tiered garden, 3 pools and a lagoon pool big enough to put a boat in. A summer kitchen overlooks the pools, a tennis court with bleacher seating and an entertainment pavilion which can host hundreds of people for a party you won't forget anytime soon.

But if you want all of this luxury, it's going to cost you $8,750,000 dollars.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatereal estatehomecool spacesHoustonRiver OaksMemorial Park
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Chapel Hill, Raleigh top NC's most expensive zip codes
Top five most expensive cities in the U.S.
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
Don't look down! Houston pool gives swim with a view
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
ABC11 welcomes you to Raleigh and Wake County!
List: What Makes Raleigh, Durham and the Triangle great
See Raleigh by Segway
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
8 people found dead in Texas 'human trafficking' crime
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in NYC
Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks
Show More
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone', dies
Volunteers in Wake Co. make 10K meals for hungry kids
More News
Top Video
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
Volunteers in Wake Co. make 10K meals for hungry kids
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham
More Video