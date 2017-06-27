Recent shooting raises safety concerns for Glenwood South area residents

Residents who live in the Glenwood South area are now raising security concerns after a weekend shooting. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Residents who live in the Glenwood South area are now raising safety concerns after a weekend shooting.

In a 911 call placed early Sunday morning, one resident said, "I heard 20 gunshots or something like that go off."

READ MORE: 20 to 30 shots fired in downtown Raleigh

Moments later, police swarmed a parking lot in the 500 block of West Street not longer after bars and nightclubs closed for the night.

A cell phone video shows several officers walking towards a man lying on the ground with their weapons drawn.

Police said no one was injured in the incident; however, one person was arrested and is facing charges in an unrelated case.

Within the last three years, there have been more than 360 calls for service at this West Street location. That means on average, an officer is responding to a call there once every three days.

Kristen Ennis, who lives in a nearby building, said incidents like this make her nervous.

"A lot of times we'll be out at night and we'll be walking right through that area where there's a lot of activity when the bars let out, so it does make me a little nervous," said Ennis.

Raleigh police said they have a speciality squad patrolling the Glenwood South area five nights a week.

ABC11 asked a spokesperson about adding extra patrols, but we're told that decision is up to the city council to provide more funding.

City Council Member Kay Crowder, who represents the Glenwood South area, met Tuesday afternoon with the Raleigh Assistant City Manager to discuss safety issues.

"At this time, I think we have adequate resources," she said. "But I will continue to monitor the situation on Glenwood Avenue."
