Bishop Burbige returns to Raleigh for cathedral dedication

Bishop Michael Burbidge, former Bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh returned to the city Wednesday for the dedication of its cathedral.The dedication is the culmination of a project 10 years in the making spearheaded by Burbudge before being called upon by the Pope to lead the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia.The new 44,000 square foot Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold 2,100 parishioners. From ground level to the top of the copper dome it rises more than 170 feet.It will serve as the home for Raleigh's new Bishop Luis Zarama as he leads the more than 200,000 Catholics in this part of the State.The $45 million project was fully funded by private donors and parishes across the diocese.