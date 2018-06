A South Carolina woman has been charged with assault after she was recorded hitting a teenager at a neighboorhood pool and then assaulting deputies when they tried to arrest her.According to an incident report, 38-year-old Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, of Summerville, allegedly told a 15-year-old and his friends "they did not belong and they had to leave" the Reminisce subdivision pool on Sunday, despite them being invited there by a friend.The teen told authorities he and his friends were respectful and started to leave the pool when Sebby-Strempel called them "punks" and used racial slurs, The Charlotte Observer reports.The woman then allegedly walked toward the teen, hit him in the chest, followed him toward the exit, and "hit him in the face at least twice.""Sebby-Strempel is clearly the aggressor in the assault even going as far as to continue to assault the victim as he was walking away from her," the incident report said.When deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Sebby-Strempel on Monday, she physically resisted, said Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Tony Phinney.A supplemental incident report said she pushed one detective into a wall, causing knee injuries, and then bit another detective's arm, breaking into the skin.Sebby-Strempel was charged with third-degree assault related to the teen, and with two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.