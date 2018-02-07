Riverside HS student arrested after bringing pistol, marijuana to school

Ta'le Jefferson (Credit: DCSO)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A Riverside High School student was arrested after police said he brought a pistol and marijuana to school.

Ta'le Jefferson, 16, was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly brought a .25-caliber pistol onto school grounds.

When Jefferson was detained, a DCSO school resource officer also found the student to be in possession of marijuana.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The teen was charged with marijuana possession, carrying a concealed gun, possessing a gun on education property, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

He posted a $3,000 secured bond sometime Tuesday.

Possession of a gun on school grounds also carries a 365-day suspension in the state of North Carolina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsstudentsarrestcrimedurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News