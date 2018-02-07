Riverside HS student arrested after bringing pistol, marijuana to school

A Riverside High School student was arrested after police said he brought a pistol and marijuana to school.Ta'le Jefferson, 16, was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly brought a .25-caliber pistol onto school grounds.When Jefferson was detained, a DCSO school resource officer also found the student to be in possession of marijuana.The teen was charged with marijuana possession, carrying a concealed gun, possessing a gun on education property, and possession of a handgun by a minor.He posted a $3,000 secured bond sometime Tuesday.Possession of a gun on school grounds also carries a 365-day suspension in the state of North Carolina.