Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash identified

The Rocky Mount Police are truly saddened by a loss of one of our own brothers in blue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/Pr02jPRmQh — RockyMountPolice (@RMPD1875) June 24, 2018

A Rocky Mount police officer was killed in a car crash Saturday night, authorities said.Officer Christopher Driver was traveling south on South Church Street when his car crashed with another vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 4112 South Church Street, officials said.The Rocky Mount Police Department says Driver was hired on Feb. 5th, 2013 and was promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer on Aug. 26th, 2017.The crash is still being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.A written statement by the Rocky Mountain Police Department reads: