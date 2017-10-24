Rocky Mount police seize 26 guns linked to 'gang activity'

Officers believe these weapons are linked to gang violence (Credit: Rocky Mount Police Department/Facebook)

ROCKY MOUNT (WTVD) --
In order to reduce the amount of gun violence in the Twin County area, Rocky Mount police have seized 26 guns in relation to recent crimes.

In a Facebook post, officers said that Twin County has seen an increase in gun violence related to gang activity, so they're taking "aggressive" measures to help curb the violence.



Within the last 12 days, officers said they seized "four SKS style assault rifles, one AR-15, one sawed-off shotgun, and a number of high powered semi-automatic handguns."

"The more disturbing information is that many of these weapons have been seized from persons known to be involved in gang-related activity," the post read. "Some of the weapons have been used in crimes related from homicide to drug dealing."

The department said in an attempt to remove the weapons from known criminals they have partnered with Nash County and Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, local probation and parole officers, and Federal Task Force Officers from ATF.

"The removal of these weapons won't completely stop the violence that is occurring in our community, but we are confident an impact will be made," the post continued. "The increased efforts by all these committed law enforcement agencies should send a clear message to those who have chosen a gang lifestyle and a gun as their tool."

The 12 guns taken were linked to a range of crimes, such as homicides and assaults. Officers added that several of the weapons were found under a vacant house used by suspected gang members.

During their searches, officers also confiscated 926 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $37,780.00 in cash.
