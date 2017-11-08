Sanford man charged with slew of drug-related offenses

Antonio Flores Castaneda (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Sanford man has been arrested after a three-month investigation into illegal drug activity.

Lee County Sheriff's Office narcotics agents, accompanied by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Antonio Flores Castaneda, 49, of the 2700 block of Kendale Drive on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said agents were able to seize nearly 73 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Castaneda.

Some of the evidence confiscated by authorities.



He is charged with four counts of trafficking crystal methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver crystal methamphetamine, four counts of felony maintaining a dwelling place for the illegal storage and sells of a controlled substance, and four misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Castaneda was jailed under a $300,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
lee county newsdrug bustmethamphetamineSanfordLee County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man found dead along southern Wake Co. road identified
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Durham construction worker injured while using portable toilet
Durham man arrested in 2005 rape case
ECU student found dead in dorm; police investigating
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
UNC professor injured during explosion now home
Show More
2 arrested in Halifax County 'trap house' investigation
Is Brier Creek expanding too quickly?
Raleigh diner named 'essential American restaurant'
Bond increased for former Raleigh teacher
Video shows ship run aground behind North Carolina home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
More Photos