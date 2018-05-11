  • BREAKING NEWS SBI investigating viral video of NC officer putting man in chokehold
SBI investigating viral video of NC officer putting man in chokehold outside Waffle House after prom

A video went viral of a Warsaw police officer putting a man in a chokehold. (WTVD)

WARSAW, NC (WTVD) --
The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating an incident where a Warsaw officer put a man in a chokehold outside a Waffle House.

The bureau has become involved in the case after several requests from police and District Attorney Ernie Lee.

The incident in question happened on Saturday outside of Waffle House.

Anthony Wall, 22, claims he had just taken his 16-year-old sister to prom and went to grab a bite to eat when he said he got into an argument with several wait staff members.

From there, police were called to remove Wall, which led to him being choked, slammed, and led away in handcuffs.

Officer filmed putting man in chokehold outside of a Waffle House in Warsaw



"I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," said Wall.

Police said Wall was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for the argument inside the Waffle House.

Many voiced their concerns and opinions about the incident on Wall's Facebook page.

Just days later, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund spoke out, calling the actions of the officer "grossly inappropriate."

Police Chief Eric Southerland released this statement to ABC11:

"We are currently investigating the whole incident, interviewing witnesses and gathering additional video. We have also reached out to the District Attorney's Office to make him aware of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete and the District Attorney has had a chance to review the case we will provide the public with an update on the findings."
