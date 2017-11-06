South Carolina man upset by similar name with Texas suspect

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful messages he's received online.

Devin Patrick said on his Facebook page late Sunday that he's saddened by the shooting but at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. But Patrick says his only connection with the tragedy is his name and asks people not to contact him about the shooting.



Authorities have identified the gunman as Devin Patrick Kelley. Officials say 26 people were killed Sunday in an attack that claimed people ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Authorities said about 20 others were wounded. The suspect was later found dead in his vehicle.
