S.C. teacher accused of telling 8-year-old to kill herself

COLUMBIA, SC (WTVD) --
A South Carolina woman said a teacher told her young daughter to kill herself.

Shandi Wallace said her 8-year-old daughter was a student at the Montessori school of Columbia.

Wallace said when her daughter told the teacher that her ear was hurting, the teacher said, "commit suicide, then it won't hurt."

The head of the school, Karen Kuse, said in a statement that the teacher's behavior was inappropriate and insensitive and that he has been asked to stay home.

Wallace said she has pulled her children from the school.

Information from ABC affiliate WOLO.
