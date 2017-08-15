SCIENCECLUB

How to Create Carbonation

BASF

Do you know what happens when you mix salt and a carbonated beverage? A chemical reaction!

How does it work?

The unique reaction of salt and coke, called nucleation, is due to the rough surface of a grain of salt. When salt is added to the carbonized soda, the carbon dioxide suddenly has more points to react with water and form carbonic acid.

