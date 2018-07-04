ACCUWEATHER

4th of July: How different weather conditions impact fireworks shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather conditions like humidity and wind can impact how fireworks displays look on the Fourth of July and other holidays, according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

It's not the Fourth of July without fireworks, but did you know that weather can impact the dazzling display of light in the sky?

Clear skies, light winds and low humidity create the optimal conditions for a fireworks show, according to AccuWeather. As humidity increases, the color from the fireworks could appear less vibrant.

Wind speed is also closely monitored; if there's too little wind, the smoke from the fireworks might not dissipate quickly enough and could obstruct the view from the ground. If there's too much wind, smoke and hot embers could move into areas full of spectators.

Drought conditions can also cause problems for fireworks shows. The fallout from fireworks could be enough to start a fire in a matter of seconds. In some desert areas, drone shows are replacing fireworks -- in addition to being safer in drier areas, the drone shows are more inclusive for those with sensitives to the sound of firework explosions.

Rain, though, poses little risk to fireworks as long as the fireworks are kept in waterproof bags. Downpours and thunderstorms can cause a fireworks show to be canceled or delayed, especially if there's lightning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencefireworksjuly 4th4th of julyjuly fourthholidayweatheraccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
Beach lightning safety tips
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More accuweather
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Demonstrate the Effects of Erosion
SPONSORED: Learn about Viscosity!
NASA finds more evidence of possible ancient life on Mars
SPONSORED: Skewered Balloons
More Science
Top Stories
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
Could we see tropical storms in the near future?
Downtown Raleigh businesses hope for profitable 4th of July after losing street festival
Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
Festive families celebrate 4th of July in Wake Forest
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
Show More
Viral Facebook post helps mother keep job while her child is on life support
Fisherman believes catch is huge bale of marijuana
DIY Homemade Air Conditioner
Seattle bans plastic straws; UK, other US cities moving that way
Suspects in Harnett County robbery and murder identified
More News