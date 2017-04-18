The Lyrid meteor shower started earlier this week around Easter but it isn't expected to peak until this weekend, WLSO reports.
AccuWeather said the best time to see the meteors is after midnight on Friday, April 21 (Saturday morning) until dawn on Saturday, Aprill 22 from a clear, dark location with a good horizon view.
The presence of the full moon during other meteor showers this year could mean this will be the best viewing until the Orionids this fall.
The most meteors usually streak across the sky during the hours before dawn, so if you're an early riser, enjoy the show.
The expected peak for 2017 is 10-20 meteors per hour.
Report a Typo
Stargazing: The best time to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
SCIENCE
More Science
Top Stories