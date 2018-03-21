SCIENCE

What Mercury retrograde really means

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at what it means when mercury is in retrograde. (aislan13/Getty Images)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
The first Mercury retrograde of 2018 is on its way, and it's causing some believers in astrology to be cautious. This year it will start on March 22 and last until April 15, and it will be the first of three Mercury retrogrades this year.

Mercury retrograde occurs when the planet Mercury moves in a direction opposite of Earth. Planets typically move from east to west around the sun, but when Mercury is in retrograde it moves west to east.

Although, this is a normal amount of Mercury retrogrades per year, according to astrologist this year is special due to the signs Mercury will be moving through fire signs such as Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

According to astrologists, Mercury is ruled by communication and mental function. The bad reputation of Mercury retrograde is due to the instances of miscommunication, misunderstandings, and overall mishaps that occur during these periods.

However, this can be a time of understanding, and also a period of resting, relaxing and re-prioritizing life.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencefun stuffbuzzworthyscience
SCIENCE
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
SPONSORED: Learn how siphoning works
More Science
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Good Samaritan finds, repairs child's wheelchair
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?
Show More
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data
Henderson city leaders reach out to NC gov. after string of shootings
DA will not pursue charges against Henderson police officers in fatal shooting of suspect last month
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Creedmoor Road
Austin bombing suspect's family speaks out about his 'darkness'
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
Good Samaritan finds, repairs child's wheelchair
More Video