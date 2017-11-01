Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old child in Harnett County. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, she remains missing, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said.Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday is a black female, approximately 3 feet tall, and weighing 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.She was clothed in a black shirt with flowers and the word "Love" on it with black jogging pants.She was allegedly taken by 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas about 7 a.m. Tuesday from her home in the 100 block of Sweet Lane in Spring Lake.Thomas has been taken into custody, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Tuesday afternoon.The sheriff said Thomas, of the 200 block of Rambeaut Road in Spring Lake was dating the mother of the children.He is the father of one of the two children, an 11-month-old boy who was also taken from the Sweet Lane address.Coats said the boy was found about 10: 45 a.m. at a family member's house. He had minor cuts and bruises. He was released to his mother.Thomas is charged with one count of felony child abduction and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. More charges are pending.Thomas was given a $200,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in Harnett County District Court.The sheriff said a 50-B order was issued for Thomas on Monday afternoon, taken out by the mother. Deputies were not able to serve Thomas with that order Monday night because they could not find him.Coats said authorities are continuing to conduct interviews and review videotape from the area of the abduction.The FBI is assisting the Sheriff's Office, The NC Highway Patrol and Brunswick County Sheriff's Office have assisted with the search with use of their helicopters. Anderson Creek Fire Department, Anderson Creek EMS, Harnett County Specialty Team, Harnett County Emergency Services, Lee County Emergency Services and the NC Center for Missing and exploited Children are assisting.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Harnett County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 893-9111, or call 911 or *HP.