Second arrest made in Durham attempted murder case

A second man has been arrested, another still wanted, in connection with a recent shooting in Durham.On Nov. 14, officers were called to the 1100 block of South Hoover Road after reports of a shooting.When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.The victim said he was sitting on a porch when several men dressed in black approached him and fired several shots.Officials now have Brandon Perry, 21, in custody. He's been charged with attempted first-degree murder.Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Daiquan Lea McCallum, 20, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.Investigators are still trying to locate Hashiem Smith, 20, who is facing the same charge.Smith is also wanted on a felony probation violation charge.Those with information should call investigator Harris at (919) 560-4281.