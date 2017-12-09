  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Second arrest made in Durham attempted murder case

Daiquan Lea McCallum, Brandon Perry, and Hashiem Smith (from left to right) (Credit: Durham Police Department)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A second man has been arrested, another still wanted, in connection with a recent shooting in Durham.

On Nov. 14, officers were called to the 1100 block of South Hoover Road after reports of a shooting.

When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim said he was sitting on a porch when several men dressed in black approached him and fired several shots.

Officials now have Brandon Perry, 21, in custody. He's been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Daiquan Lea McCallum, 20, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators are still trying to locate Hashiem Smith, 20, who is facing the same charge.

Smith is also wanted on a felony probation violation charge.

Those with information should call investigator Harris at (919) 560-4281.
