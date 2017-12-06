Second Farmer's Market ATM skimmer arrested

Razvan Chirac (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Another person accused of putting a card skimmer on an ATM at the Farmer's Market has been arrested.

According to police, 24-year-old- Razvan Chirac was partly responsible for the skimmer found at the Cash Points ATM on Friday.

READ MORE: Check statements if you used ATM at Farmer's Market

Chirac has been charged with card theft with a scanning device.

Police previously arrested 24-year-old Vasilica-Marcel Ciobanu and charged him with card theft.

Those who used the ATM are encouraged to check and monitor their bank statements.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
credit cardsraleigh newsfarmer’s marketsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Fayetteville police ID man in string of armed robberies
Democratic female senators call on Sen. Al Franken to resign
Women behind #MeToo movement named Time magazine's 2017 person of the year
Woman shot in car during dispute in Durham
Dozens attend candlelight vigil for Mariah Woods
Wet and colder Wednesday! Then it gets really chilly!
UNC student assaulted, robbed near Old Well
Show More
Police ID teen fatally shot in Durham
Silver Alert issued for woman missing with daughter, 8
WCPSS board approves 2018-19 assignment plan - mostly
NC lawmaker backs Roy Moore's quest for U.S. Senate seat
911 calls reveal details in fatal shooting of Apex mom
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These loving pups need homes!
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
More Photos