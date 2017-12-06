Second Farmer's Market ATM skimmer arrested

Another person accused of putting a card skimmer on an ATM at the Farmer's Market has been arrested.According to police, 24-year-old- Razvan Chirac was partly responsible for the skimmer found at the Cash Points ATM on Friday.Chirac has been charged with card theft with a scanning device.Police previously arrested 24-year-old Vasilica-Marcel Ciobanu and charged him with card theft.Those who used the ATM are encouraged to check and monitor their bank statements.