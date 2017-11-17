Sex assaults reported to Fort Bragg increase 28 percent

In fiscal year 2013, there were 89 reports



In fiscal year 2014, there were 100 reports



In fiscal year 2015, there were 114 reports



In fiscal year 2016, there were 146 reports

In fiscal year 2013, there were 151 reports



In fiscal year 2014, there were 150 reports



In fiscal year 2015, there were 164 reports



In fiscal year 2016, there were 169 reports

New information released Friday by the Department of Defense shows a steady increase in the number of sex assaults reported to Fort Bragg officials over a 4-year period.The increase in fiscal year 2016 was 28 percent.The report covers non-domestic abuse-related adult sexual assault reports made at military installations throughout the world.Officials stress the alleged incidents were reported to Fort Bragg staff, but they could have happened somewhere else."One of the features of the department's reporting program is that service members can report allegations of sexual assault at any time and at any place," said Dr. Nate Galbreath, deputy director DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office. "As a result, the number of reports listed for an installation doesn't necessarily mean that the alleged incident occurred there. A report could involve allegations for an incident that occurred while on deployment, while away on leave, or even prior to entering the military. This kind of flexibility allows the department to better meet the department's goals to increase reporting of sexual assault and decrease the occurrence of the crime through prevention."At Camp Lejeune, there was a smaller increase, but the overall number of reports is higher.