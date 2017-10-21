Sex offender arrested at NC State Fair

James Cogdell (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A registered sex offender was arrested Saturday night at the North Carolina State Fair.

Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander James Cogdell, 35, of Kinston.

They said Cogdell was wearing an ankle monitor that went off because he was in violation of parole.

Authorities said Cogdell was attending the fair with his family; however, they did not specify where he was arrested.

Cogdell was charged with being a registered sex offender in a place with children on the premises and booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
