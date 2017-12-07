Sheriff: 3 dead in New Mexico school shooting

NEW MEXICO --
Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a New Mexico high school Thursday morning.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters that three people believed to be students died at Aztec High School.

He said the shooter also was dead but didn't say if the suspect was among the three.

During the shooting, authorities cleared all the buildings at the school and took students to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and surrounding police departments responded to the school after reports of a shooting.

Federal agents and state police are investigating.

The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.
