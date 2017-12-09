Sheriff: Man stabbed to death in Orange County

Deputies said a man was stabbed to death in Orange County Saturday morning.According to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, they responded to a call from 5705 Green Pine Road in the Cedar Grove Community around 8:00 a.m.Deputies said Anthony Latta, 50, was found dead from apparent stab wounds."Any loss of life is unfortunate; however, this does not appear to be a random act of violence," Sheriff Blackwood said. "We are conducting a thorough investigation into the exact events that led to the death of Mr. Latta. If anyone has any information, I ask that you come forward. You may remain anonymous when providing information."The Sheriff believes the stabbing may be related to other criminal behavior.Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to please contact Investigator Keith Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.