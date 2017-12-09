  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Sheriff: Man stabbed to death in Orange County

(Shutterstock)

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Deputies said a man was stabbed to death in Orange County Saturday morning.

According to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, they responded to a call from 5705 Green Pine Road in the Cedar Grove Community around 8:00 a.m.

Deputies said Anthony Latta, 50, was found dead from apparent stab wounds.

"Any loss of life is unfortunate; however, this does not appear to be a random act of violence," Sheriff Blackwood said. "We are conducting a thorough investigation into the exact events that led to the death of Mr. Latta. If anyone has any information, I ask that you come forward. You may remain anonymous when providing information."

The Sheriff believes the stabbing may be related to other criminal behavior.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to please contact Investigator Keith Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homicide investigationorange county newsOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow hits the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
Multiple crews battle house fire in Wake County
Firefighters pull woman from Raleigh house fire
Second arrest made in Durham attempted murder case
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Show More
Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car
'Booze It and Lose It' campaign underway for the holidays
NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University
ACA sign-up events scheduled in Wake County
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
More Photos