Sheriff: Wilson County mom used three kids to commit fundraising fraud

Melanie Haynes (Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WILSON COUNTY --
A Wilson County mother has been arrested after deputies said she used her three children to commit fundraising fraud.

Authorities said 32-year-old Melanie Haynes was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged Wayne County school fund drive scam, The Wilson Times reports.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Haynes brought her school-aged children across the county line to solicit for a school fundraiser sponsored by a school the children didn't attend.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Haynes also allegedly collected cash from several neighborhoods in the Buck Swamp community.

Deputies did not name the school; however, they did say the crimes occurred from October 14, 2017, through mid-December 2017.

Haynes was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was brought before a magistrate and released on a written promise to appear in court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fraudnorth carolina newswilson county newscrimeWilson County
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News