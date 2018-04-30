A Johnston County mother is facing charges after investigators found that she knew her daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with her cheerleading coach but she did not intervene.
Beth Hamblin Cooke, 38, is charged with child abuse involving a sexual act.
According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, Cooke knew her daughter -- who is underage-- had an ongoing relationship with a coach at Premier Cheerleading on Guy Road in Clayton.
The coach, 23-year-old Jacob Alan Parton of Colson Drive, was arrested in December 2017 on two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of a child.
Parton is currently out on bond.
Cooke's daughter attended Premier Athletics and Parton was her cheerleading coach, according to the sheriff's office.
The alleged incidents happened over a period of approximately 18 months, starting when the girl was 13 and ending when she was 14.
Johnston County mom charged after authorities say she knew about daughter's sexual relationship with cheerleading coach
Top Stories
More News