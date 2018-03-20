Shooter in incident at Maryland HS was a student, authorities tell ABC

Authorities told ABC affiliate WJLA that at least three students have been injured, including the shooter; their conditions have not yet been released.
ABC11 is working to learn if the suspected shooter is a current or former student.
St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office had the incident contained around 8:45 a.m.
Students are currently being evacuated from the school to be reunited with their parents; all other schools in the district are operating on their normal schedules.
There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School— St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018
Students are being evacuated from GMHS and being bused to the reunification center at the Leonardtown HS campus. The building is orderly and the Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.— SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018
Details surrounding the shooting have yet to be released; however, reports from WJLA show that a school resource officer responded to the threat and "took the student down."
St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation; Special Agents from Baltimore's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are also assisting.
BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.