SCHOOL SHOOTING

Shooter in incident at Maryland HS was a student, authorities tell ABC

A school in Maryland is on lockdown after a shooting. The district said the event is contained. An excerpt from a Facebook Live video shows the scene nearby. (Shonita Somerville/Facebook)

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Maryland (WTVD) --
Three people have been injured after a student opened fire at Great Mills High School Tuesday morning, Maryland officials said.

Authorities told ABC affiliate WJLA that at least three students have been injured, including the shooter; their conditions have not yet been released.

ABC11 is working to learn if the suspected shooter is a current or former student.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office had the incident contained around 8:45 a.m.

Students are currently being evacuated from the school to be reunited with their parents; all other schools in the district are operating on their normal schedules.



Details surrounding the shooting have yet to be released; however, reports from WJLA show that a school resource officer responded to the threat and "took the student down."

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation; Special Agents from Baltimore's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are also assisting.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.


This is a developing story; check back for updates.
