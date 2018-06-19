SHOPPING

2018 summer freebies, deals and activities

Enjoy some of your favorite movies for just $1! (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

With the weather warming up, here are some deals, freebies and fun activities for the summer.

First day of summer free food

Dunkin' Donuts - Dunkin' is offering a free frozen lemonade to help customers beat the heat.

Wayback Burgers - With locations acorss the U.S., Wayback Burgers is offering a free Black & White shake to start off the summer.


Summer Camps for kids

Apple - Throughout the month of July, Apple stores will be hosting Apple Camp, a series of free 90-minute classes over three days for kids ages 8 to 12. The subjects for the camps include coding, music and video production. Parents can sign up their kids on Apple's website.

Microsoft - Microsoft is offering a variety of classes with their free YouthSpark Summer Camps for kids ages six and up. Details about classes offered at local Microsoft Stores can be found on their website.

Bass Pro Shops - Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at noon from June 23 - July 22, Bass Pro Shops will host free activates for the family. Fishing, games, crafts and workshops are just some of the activates families can enjoy.

Michaels - Kids can learn fun crafts and other experiments at Michael's Camp Creativity from June 11 - July 27. The classes are hosted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am - 12 pm. Prices range from $2-$5 depending on your child's age.

Summer Movies

Regal - All summer long, Regal Theaters will show $1 movies at 10 am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Movies vary by location. Proceeds from the program will benefit the Will Rogers Institute.

AMC - Every Wednesday at 10 am, AMC Theaters is offering a movie and kids snack pack for $4 throughout the summer.
