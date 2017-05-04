SHOPPING

Best beauty buys at the Dollar Store

Finding the best beauty buys at the Dollar Store.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Beauty routines can be expensive but they don't have to be. Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez hit the Dollar Store with a self-proclaimed "junkie" to see what beauty steals you can snag.

Delia Alvarez shares her finds on her Instagram account and YouTube channel.
She knows beauty products like makeup, nail polish, hair products and even beauty bags can be found down discount store aisles.

Some of Delia's favorite products include the Magic Collection bronzers and highlighters, Milani nail polish, Fergie's Wet n Wild matte lip color, NYC eye pencil and makeup brushes. You can also find well-known names like L'Oréal and Pantene.

These beauty finds also extend to the little ladies in your life. Patricia found bows beyond belief at the Dollar Store! Many for as low at $1.09 a piece.
