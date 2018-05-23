SHOPPING

Cary officials say IKEA not coming to town after all

IKEA store sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Cary town officials said Wednesday that Swedish furniture giant IKEA will not put a store in Cary after all.

Cary Town Manager Sean R. Stegall tweeted that "because of IKEA's evolving business model, there will be no store in Cary."

The iconic furniture seller has changed strategy and is looking to push into new markets, such as India and into South America, while developing smaller-format stores in cities such as London and Tokyo.

The IKEA was expected to revitalize Cary Towne Center.

"We are obviously very disappointed," Stegall said.

Cary approves IKEA plans
The Triangle is one step closer to getting an IKEA! On Thursday night, town leaders approved the request to add the store to the Cary Towne Center.


Stegall said he got the news Friday morning from IKEA's real estate manager, Bob Grimsley.

IKEA is moving away from suburban big-box retail into global city centers, Stegall said in a statement.

"We are thankful that the decision came before the store was built and people were employed there. And the timing also gives the mall's owners, CBL, an incredible opportunity to reimagine the entire site and the future of this part of the Eastern Cary Gateway," the Town said in a statement.

Construction was expected to begin in 2019 and the store was slated to open as early as 2020.

"When I asked whether there was anything Cary could do to influence IKEA's decision, I was told that there was nothing; not even an incentive would make a difference," Stegall wrote. "IKEA said they had an extremely positive view of and experience with the Town Council, our staff, the mall site, and Cary as a whole.

IKEA announces potential Cary store
It is official, IKEA announces it wants to come to the Triangle!


"The bottom line is that as wonderful a place as Cary is, we are just too suburban for IKEA's new direction," he continued. "With this in mind, it's critical that we continue working hard to implement our Imagine Cary Community Plan, which calls for higher densities in our Eastern Cary Gateway as well as downtown."
