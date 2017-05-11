SHOPPING

People plan to spend more on mom this Mother's Day

People plan to spend more on mom this Mother's Day then they did last year. (WTVD)

Don't forget Mother's Day is this weekend!

This year, people plan to spend more on mom then they did last year.

According to the national retail federation, shoppers are expected to spend, on average, $186 - which is about $14 more than last year.

The most popular gift? Flowers.

About 69 percent of moms will get blooms, giving the floral industry $2.6 billion.

And about 56 percent of people will treat mom to dinner or brunch.

More money will go to getting mom something sparkly. About $5 billion will be spent on jewelry.

With all the Mother's Day celebrating, spending is forecasted to hit $23.6 billion - the highest it's been in the survey's 14 year history.

If you haven't gotten something special for mom there's still time.

After all, nearly half of all presents will be gift cards. Something you can get fast that still puts a smile on mom's face.

