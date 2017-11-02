HOLIDAY

Survey: 40 percent have already started holiday shopping

How normal are your holiday shopping habits? A survey by the National Retail Federation found that most shoppers will start their holiday shopping before or during the month of November. (Shutterstock)

If you have started your holiday shopping, you're not alone.

This graph has been embedded from the National Retail Federation.

About 40 percent of consumers have at least started their holiday shopping by the beginning of November, according to the National Retail Federation's consumer survey, which is conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Meanwhile, November is the most popular month to start holiday shopping, with around 42 percent saying they begin sometime during the month. Another 19 percent get started in the first two weeks of December, while only 2 percent save all of their shopping until the last two weeks before the holiday.

The survey also looked at other spending habits anticipated for the season. The average spent this year is predicted to be $967.13.

For the first time this year, the most popular type of destination for shopping is online, followed by department stores. The most popular type of gift requested is a gift card, followed by clothing and accessories.
Related Topics:
shoppingholidaypersonal financegiftschristmas
