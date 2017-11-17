HOLIDAY

Black Friday 2017: Here are the 10 stores with the biggest discounts

Planning your shopping route for Black Friday? We have the top stores to save. (Nati Harnik)

Planning your shopping route for Black Friday?

Wallet Hub analyzed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest stores and found the best ones for Black Friday based on how big of a discount they will be offering. One thing to keep in mind is that some stores mark up their prices before discounts so it seems like they're giving you a better deal.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 stores and online retailers worth waking up early for the day after Thanksgiving:

  1. Kohl's - 66.32%
  2. JCPenney - 66.30%
  3. Belk - 62.75%
  4. Stage - 60.82%
  5. Shopko - 55.93%
  6. Bealls Florida - 52.78%
  7. Sears - 50.09%
  8. Macy's - 45.58%
  9. Fred Meyer - 43.88%
  10. AAFES - 37.25%


WalletHub also crunched the numbers by category and discovered jewelry has been marked down the most.

Graphic from WalletHub

