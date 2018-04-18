SHOPPING

Wayfair follows Amazon with its own made-up holiday: Way Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon started Prime Day. Alibaba capitalized on Singles Day. Now another e-commerce company is hoping for success with an invented shopping holiday. (WTVD)

NEW YORK --
Amazon started Prime Day. Alibaba capitalized on Singles Day. Now another e-commerce company is hoping for success with an invented shopping holiday.

Online furniture seller Wayfair is calling April 25 Way Day and will offer discounts that it says are comparable to its Black Friday deals.

Those kind of days are a tactic online retailers use to create excitement and boost sales.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015.

And Singles Day was adopted by Alibaba as a shopping event about a decade ago.

Wayfair Inc. says Way Day may return if it performs well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonshoppingonline shoppingcouponsdealsNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Apex Publix employee gets police award for turning in cash
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Chocolate Whopper & other fun (fake) products for April Fool's
90's nostalgia: 15 things only Toys 'R' Us kids remember
More Shopping
Top Stories
Jordan Peele uses Obama in viral fake news PSA
Iconic Fort Bragg veteran 'Iron Mike' dies at 91
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground
Report gives NC mixed grade for healthy air
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Police: Man arrested at Taylor Swift house had knife, rope
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
In medical 1st, man gets 2nd face transplant
Show More
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Wake Forest board OKs controversial plan for townhomes
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Current Triangle traffic
1 dead after Southwest jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out
More News