Charlotte-Mecklenburg police searching for missing woman, 8-year-old daughter

Megan Stack and Ava (Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Charlotte woman who is believed to be with her 8-year-old daughter.

According to police, Megan Lori Stack and her daughter, Ava, have been missing since about 1:30 Monday afternoon.

On its Facebook page, the department said there is a serious concern for their safety because of Stack's emotional state and recent behavior. The Silver Alert said Megan Stack is "believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment."



Stack, 33, was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants, and black boots; she was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag, license plate No. 234 - Ava was in the car.



Stack is described as about 5-4, 110 pounds with green eyes and long blonde hair.

Ava was last seen wearing seen wearing purple pants, a white shirt with a heart on it, and a fuchsia zip-up jacket.



The two were last seen in the 2400 block of Cloister Drive in Charlotte.



Anyone with information should call D L Ring at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 336-3237 or call 911 immediately.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing womanmissing girlcharlotte newsnorth carolina newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC student assaulted, robbed near Old Well
Document: Mariah Woods may have been sexually abused
Durham shooting leaves one dead
WCPSS board approves 2018-19 assignment plan - mostly
911 calls reveal details in fatal shooting of Apex mom
Wreck causes traffic jam on I-540 near Glenwood Avenue
I-Team report brings new wave of postal service complaints
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Show More
Man found naked in car, touching himself at Brier Creek mall
Hoke County teacher seriously injured in attack at school
Review finds mistakes made before Shaniya Davis was killed
Homeless hero buys home with money from fundraiser
SCOTUS ruling on travel ban a mixed bag for Triangle
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
More Photos