Correction: This is a photo of the vehicle. It is silver, not gray. pic.twitter.com/xE2U4mo8bF — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2017

Please RT: @CMPD needs help locating Ava and her mom, Mom, Megan. There is serious concern for their safety. If you see them or this vehicle which has paper tag, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/kriljZaTAn — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2017

Please call 911 immediately if you see Ava or her mom, Megan. pic.twitter.com/J9cbZQAthI — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2017

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Charlotte woman who is believed to be with her 8-year-old daughter.According to police, Megan Lori Stack and her daughter, Ava, have been missing since about 1:30 Monday afternoon.On its Facebook page, the department said there is a serious concern for their safety because of Stack's emotional state and recent behavior. The Silver Alert said Megan Stack is "believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment."Stack, 33, was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants, and black boots; she was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag, license plate No. 234 - Ava was in the car.Stack is described as about 5-4, 110 pounds with green eyes and long blonde hair.Ava was last seen wearing seen wearing purple pants, a white shirt with a heart on it, and a fuchsia zip-up jacket.The two were last seen in the 2400 block of Cloister Drive in Charlotte.Anyone with information should call D L Ring at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 336-3237 or call 911 immediately.