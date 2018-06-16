Small plane flips on its roof while landing in Fayetteville

Generic plane (Shutterstock)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
A small plane flipped over on its roof while landing at Fayetteville Airport.

2 people in the plane escaped without injury.

The details of the accident are currently unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crash
Top Stories
Durham experiences increase in vehicle break-ins in 2018
Troopers involved in Raleigh man's beating fired
Durham police investigate homicide after man found shot on street
Peak City Pig Fest continues in Apex
Ohio man claims to find black widow spider in Kroger broccoli
81-year-old woman found cut in pieces inside Chicago home
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Police: Drone-flying man arrested for Philly car break-ins
Show More
Advocates hail news of trooper's firings in Kyron Hinton case
Myrtle Beach swimming advisory lifted
Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant
I-Team: Clayton community sweating from swim club in rough water
Funds granted to victims of Hurricane Matthew
More News