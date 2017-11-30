10 ways to prevent package theft this holiday season

Require package signature

Deliver to work

Delivery service tracking (you get an alert when a package is set to be delivered, so you can have someone pick it up

Deliver to a friend or family member (someone who is home during the day)

Designate specific delivery location (you can authorize the delivery service to leave the package somewhere other than the front porch, ie. back porch, side door, garage, neighbor

Install a webcam (may not prevent a package from being stolen, but could identify the guilty party)

Ask a neighbor to check your front door frequently on a day when you know a package will come

The holiday season is in full swing and police want to remind residents about the increase in package theft around this time of year.Shopping online can be very convenient but it also makes you an easy target for theft since packages usually left out in the open on your doorstep.The Raleigh Police Department has some tips for how you can prevent package theft:Amazon also offers "Amazon Locker" where you can receive your Amazon packages at secure locations.Walgreens has secure FedEx package pickup and dropoff.You can use The UPS Store as an alternative package pickup location.