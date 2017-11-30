NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

10 ways to prevent package theft this holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

How to protect your holiday packages from thieves

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The holiday season is in full swing and police want to remind residents about the increase in package theft around this time of year.

Shopping online can be very convenient but it also makes you an easy target for theft since packages usually left out in the open on your doorstep.

The Raleigh Police Department has some tips for how you can prevent package theft:

  • Require package signature
  • Deliver to work
  • Delivery service tracking (you get an alert when a package is set to be delivered, so you can have someone pick it up
  • Deliver to a friend or family member (someone who is home during the day)
  • Designate specific delivery location (you can authorize the delivery service to leave the package somewhere other than the front porch, ie. back porch, side door, garage, neighbor
  • Install a webcam (may not prevent a package from being stolen, but could identify the guilty party)
  • Ask a neighbor to check your front door frequently on a day when you know a package will come

Amazon also offers "Amazon Locker" where you can receive your Amazon packages at secure locations.

CLICK HERE TO FIND AN AMAZON LOCKER NEAR YOU

Walgreens has secure FedEx package pickup and dropoff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

You can use The UPS Store as an alternative package pickup location.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Related Topics:
societypackage theftholiday shoppingonline shoppingsafetyraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Timeline of Mariah Woods' disappearance
Wilson Waffle House worker saves choking customer
NC student killed after log crashes through windshield
Massage Envy sex assault allegations - are NC's rules too soft?
Duke Energy wants to pass coal-ash cleanup costs to you
More north carolina news
SOCIETY
Wilson Waffle House worker saves choking customer
Woman gives Fingerlings to NC children after they got duped
Fayetteville student helps deck the White House halls
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
More Society
Top Stories
Wake County mother charged after 4-year-old child dies
DAY FOUR: Authorities continue to search for Mariah Woods
Man killed in Durham gas station shooting identified
Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegation
Will he stay or will he go? Doeren considering Tennessee
Timeline of Mariah Woods' disappearance
Assisted living aide charged with exploiting elderly person
Search for missing Florida teen leads authorities to North Carolina
Show More
Matt Lauer releases statement over allegations
Clayton man caught cutting heroin with newborn in home
Officials: 13-year-old boy causes $300,000 fire trying to kill a bed bug
Raleigh police: Man in wheelchair shot in hip
Homeless man accused of killing woman in Fayetteville hotel
More News
Top Video
Native American students upset after non-academic grad stoles ban
Durham woman begs public to help find her missing dogs
Homeless man accused of killing woman in Fayetteville hotel
Man killed in Durham gas station shooting identified
More Video