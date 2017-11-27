SOCIETY

12-year-old cancer survivor makes Carnegie Hall debut

A 12-year-old cancer survivor made his Carnegie Hall debut.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
It's the age-old question: How do you get to Carnegie Hall?

But for one special 12-year-old, the answer was more than just practice. First, he had to beat cancer.

Daniel Colaner made his Carnegie Hall debut Sunday night.

The Ohio native was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was an infant.

At one point, he was given a 25 percent chance to live.

But he used the piano as part of his treatment.

"I never imagined getting here," he said.

Daniel has been in remission for more than a decade.

He also plays the organ. He has one in his home that he built himself.

