12-year-old cancer survivor makes Carnegie Hall debut

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --It's the age-old question: How do you get to Carnegie Hall?
But for one special 12-year-old, the answer was more than just practice. First, he had to beat cancer.
Daniel Colaner made his Carnegie Hall debut Sunday night.
The Ohio native was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was an infant.
At one point, he was given a 25 percent chance to live.
But he used the piano as part of his treatment.
"I never imagined getting here," he said.
Daniel has been in remission for more than a decade.
He also plays the organ. He has one in his home that he built himself.
-------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD