12-year-old cancer survivor makes Carnegie Hall debut

It's the age-old question: How do you get to Carnegie Hall?But for one special 12-year-old, the answer was more than just practice. First, he had to beat cancer.Daniel Colaner made his Carnegie Hall debut Sunday night.The Ohio native was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was an infant.At one point, he was given a 25 percent chance to live.But he used the piano as part of his treatment."I never imagined getting here," he said.Daniel has been in remission for more than a decade.He also plays the organ. He has one in his home that he built himself.-------------